Large Amounts Of Ammunition Seized From Civilian Sites In Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Several abandoned objects in the Garabagh economic region, which
have been used as factories for a long time, were checked, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
During the inspection, a large amount of military equipment,
various small arms, boxes of mortars, and other military equipment
was found in the area of the civilian factories as well as in their
storage facilities.
Following localized anti-terrorist activities carried out by the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces, it was established that a number of
civilian facilities in the Garabagh economic region had been used
for military purposes for a long period of time.
