Ombudsman's Appeal To Armenian Residents Of Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of
Armenian origin living in Garabagh, enshrined in the national
legislation and international documents, is always in the center of
attention," the Azerbaijani Ombudsman said in a statement on
ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of
Armenian origin living in Garabagh, Azernews reports.
"As a result of local anti-terrorist activities carried out on
19-20 September this year, the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is a
democratic, legal and secular state, has fully ensured sovereignty
over its territory recognized by international law, eliminating a
situation that for many years seriously threatened the rights and
freedoms of citizens.
Comprehensive measures are being implemented in Azerbaijan to
effectively protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen
regardless of their ethnic, religious, linguistic, racial or other
affiliation, including citizens of Armenian nationality living in
Garabagh.
As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of our
citizens of Armenian nationality living in Garabagh, as enshrined
in national legislation and international documents, is always at
the center of attention.
We would like to state that if our citizens of Armenian
nationality living in Garabagh have any problems related to
ensuring their rights and freedoms, they, like all other citizens,
can contact us through the 24-hour Call Centre 916, by telephone of
the institution, as well as through accounts in social networks,
can apply to the Ombudsman electronically," the statement
reads.
