Ombudsman's Appeal To Armenian Residents Of Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of Armenian origin living in Garabagh, enshrined in the national legislation and international documents, is always in the center of attention," the Azerbaijani Ombudsman said in a statement on ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of Armenian origin living in Garabagh, Azernews reports.

"As a result of local anti-terrorist activities carried out on 19-20 September this year, the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is a democratic, legal and secular state, has fully ensured sovereignty over its territory recognized by international law, eliminating a situation that for many years seriously threatened the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Comprehensive measures are being implemented in Azerbaijan to effectively protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen regardless of their ethnic, religious, linguistic, racial or other affiliation, including citizens of Armenian nationality living in Garabagh.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of our citizens of Armenian nationality living in Garabagh, as enshrined in national legislation and international documents, is always at the center of attention.

We would like to state that if our citizens of Armenian nationality living in Garabagh have any problems related to ensuring their rights and freedoms, they, like all other citizens, can contact us through the 24-hour Call Centre 916, by telephone of the institution, as well as through accounts in social networks, can apply to the Ombudsman electronically," the statement reads.