Satellite Antenna Market Insights On The 55 Global Market To 2032 - Key Driving Factors And Challenges

Satellite Antenna Market by Frequency Band , Antenna Type and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A satellite antenna is a telecommunication device that receives microwave signals. It is often used for transmitting and broadcasting. It transforms microwave signals to electric signals that can be used by computers, television, or other devices.

Technological developments in the field of satellite antennas, which have enhanced transmission capacity and reduced the cost of launching satellite for commercial and military applications, are fueling the growth in the satellite antenna market . Satellite Antenna is known to be an orbiting device that relays signals among different communication stations. The two types of communication satellites between which such communication occurs are active communications and passive communications. The North American region is expected to dominate the market studied, during the forecast period, due to the highest number of investments and researches in the market, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake several space programs, and has witnessed the earliest and highest adoption of commercial satellite imaging across various industries in the region. Furthermore, to this, the constant space mission keeps the satellite solution providers extremely occupied in the region. For instance, the U.S. recently launched the fifth advanced extremely high-frequency spacecraft (AEHF-5), a secure military communications satellite that will offer jam-proof communications, including real-time video, between the U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

.The COVID impact on the satellite antenna market is unpredictable and it is expected to last throughout the second quarter of 2021. To limit the growth of the COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory. Consequently, several organizations began work from home programs as safety measures. This resulted in the sudden increase in demand for internet service, which in turn promotes a rise in demand for satellite antennas across the globally. During the outbreak, satellite imaging and analytics companies would see an increase in demand in remote monitoring of sites that have become more difficult to access due to travel restrictions. Industry participants see short-term disruption in satellite development and its services during the outbreak, which may create new opportunities for the adoption of the satellite antenna market. Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown forced the satellite manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations. The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in the activities and initiatives regarding the development of innovative satellite antenna market.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in satellite aided-warfare systems, rise in demand of small satellites, rise in demand for military & defense satellite communication solutions, and surge in demand in maritime application drive the growth of the market.

Radio spectrum availability hinder the growth of the market.

Rise in demand of satellite navigation equipment, off-the-shelf CubeSats, and reusable rocket technology act as an opportunity for the market investments

Key Market Players

.Inmarsat Global Limited

.Airbus Defence and Space

.MacDonald

.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

.Harris Corporation

.Honeywell International Inc.

.Cobham Plc.

.Viasat Inc

.Dettwiler and Associates Ltd

.General Dynamics Corporation

