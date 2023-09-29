Kuwait Handball Team Beats Iran 22-24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait handball team beat Iran 22-24 in the first match of Group A of the second round of the 19th Asian tournament hosted by China.
The team has reaped two points following the hard match with the Iranians, first match of which ended with a 10-10 draw.
Bahrain and South Korea are also in the same group. First and second winners qualify to the semi-finals.
The Kuwaiti team is due to play against the Koreans on Saturday and the Bahrainis on Sunday. (end)
