Balochistan Suicide Blast Death Toll Rises To 52

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The death toll in the suicide blast targeting a religious procession in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday rose to 52 while over 50 others are wounded, said officials.

A senior official, District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Rasheed Shahi in a statement to media, confirmed that 52 people lost their lives while 50 others received injuries when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police vehicle in Mastug district.

The injured were shifted to the nearest medical facility while more than 20 critically injured people were shifted to Quetta city for medical assistance.

An emergency was declared in all hospitals across the province. Police officials confirmed that a senior police official, Deputy Superintendent Police Nawaz Gishkori was among those killed. "A procession of hundreds of people came out of the Madina mosque and as it reached Al Falah road a suicide bomber targeted it," said Mastung Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Razzaq Sasoli.

Security has been beefed up across Pakistan after the incident and police have been set on high alert.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast but banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) quickly distanced itself from the blast. President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar

Haq Kakar have strongly denounced the explosion in Mastung.

In their separate statements, they expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of people in the incident. They also commiserated with the bereaved families. They directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured. (pickup previous

