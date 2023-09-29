Adora POS Releases Email Text Marketing Campaigns And Customer Surveys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It's all about making restaurant email text marketing campaigns and customer surveys state-of-the-art, efficient, and easy.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The game-changing Adora POS restaurant management tool, which continues to bring efficiency to the pizza restaurant business, is now making marketing campaigns and feedback more effective and easier. It's long-awaited and overdue!

Adora POS, the dynamic, cloud-based system revolutionizing face-to-face customer and online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and other pizza restaurant management tools, now supports email text marketing campaigns and customer surveys.

“Effective marketing and feedback are critical features for the success of pizza restaurants,” emphasizes Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS.“Our unique POS simplifies and supercharges the process of growing and maximizing customer awareness, and it also makes it easy for owners and managers to harness potent customer feedback, with the tremendous value of targeted Email Text Marketing and Customer Surveys.”

The customized and intuitive Adora POS software allows pizzerias to attach coupons (single-use promos or reusable), specify specific locations or all stores, schedule campaign delivery times, and expiration dates, and more. An effective bonus feature is that the pizzerias can design email templates and enhance engagement.

“Because some outdated POS systems are clunky and inefficient, often overlooking the critical value of email text marketing and customer feedback, Adora POS is refreshingly different,” says Adora Founder & CEO Sharli Younan.“Our system is designed to outdated minimize clicks, maximize efficiency, and streamline the pizzeria management process.”

From Back of House features like online ordering, delivery management, call center, kitchen display systems, and Loyalty Programs, as well as important Front of House aspects like pizza counter & operations and streamlined order fulfillment.

Adora POS has now added the power of Email Text Marketing Campaigns and Customer Surveys. Two exciting and valuable features for pizzerias to achieve added success.

And it makes the business of running a pizzeria as simple as pie because the Adora software works on any platform or browser.

