This Week In Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including PSAs regarding school violence and mental health.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Policy & Public Interest Press Release Roundup, Sept. 25-29, 2023. Photo provided by Scholastic Inc.

Continue Reading

"Write-in responses showed that consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for groceries and gasoline in particular. Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.Out of the 336 uncontested races, Democrats are guaranteed to win 137 (24%), while Republicans are guaranteed 199 (34%). This is the highest number of guaranteed Republican seats in an odd year since at least 2011.Fifteen new and thirteen returning Kid Reporters, ages 10-14, will interview newsmakers and cover the topics that interest them and their peers most.The PSA features a lineup of renowned comedians – including Billy Eichner, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Jay Pharoah, Roy Wood Jr., Caitlin Reilly, David Cross, Iliza Shlesinger and Rachel Bloom – who lend their wit to deliver a sobering message: Threats are not jokes. If you see a warning sign of violence, always say something.With a growing pushback against women's rights, institutions and individuals have an increasing role and responsibility to play in the pursuit of gender equality."I'm proud to team up with Seize the Awkward and use my platform to help normalize conversations around mental health," Megan said. "It's important that we regularly check in on our friends and family and make sure to show empathy, encouragement, and love when they're struggling."Funding has neither kept pace with inflation nor the rapid growth in America's senior population. In fact, one in three programs has a waiting list with seniors spending an average of three months waiting for vital meals. Funding levels provided by the Older Americans Act would need to increase by $32 million this year just to keep pace with inflation.Based on factors such as charitable donations, volunteer work, and crime, this year's list reflects the core values of unity and neighborliness that make a city truly great.Nonprofit partners were selected locally by each shop's operator. Benefitted partners include local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs, Ronald McDonald House and more.As part of this campaign, Americans have an opportunity to design history by providing their thoughts, inspiration, and dreams for the Memorial that will honor all those impacted by the Global War on Terrorism, including uniformed and non-uniformed military personnel, civilians, their families, as well as everyday men and women who have sacrificed to protect our freedom.Education Cannot Wait (ECW) has now mobilized US$870 million toward its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan to reach 20 million crisis-impacted children with the safety, hope and opportunity of a quality education."The sad fact is more pets entered shelters than left them in the first half of 2023. That's a heartbreaking trend we want to help change in the second half," says Lisa Campbell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare.

Read more of

the latest policy-related releases from PR Newswire

and stay caught up on the top press releases by following

@PRNpolicy

and @prnedu

on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at

[email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire