Tryg A/S Will Publish Q3 Results 2023 And Hosts A Conference Call On 13 October 2023


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tryg will publish the Group's Q3 results for 2023 on 13 October 2023 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 13 October 2023
Time 10:00 CET

Dial-in numbers


Pin code 		+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90
+44 (UK) 203 769 6819
+1 (US) 646 787 0157
560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q3 material can be downloaded on trygshortly after the time of release.

