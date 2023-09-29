Tryg A/S Will Publish Q3 Results 2023 And Hosts A Conference Call On 13 October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tryg will publish the Group's Q3 results for 2023 on 13 October 2023 at around 7:30 CET. Conference call Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English.

Date 13 October 2023 Time 10:00 CET

Dial-in numbers





Pin code +45 (DK) 78 76 84 90

+44 (UK) 203 769 6819

+1 (US) 646 787 0157

560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q3 material can be downloaded on trygshortly after the time of release.

Attachment

Tryg_release of Q3 results 2023 and conference call





Attachments Tryg_release of Q3 results 2023 and conference call...