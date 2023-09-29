Avalyn To Provide Keynote Presentation At The Formulation & Delivery U.S. 2023 Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of targeted inhalation therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Stephen Pham, Ph.D., senior vice president of product development at Avalyn, will give a keynote address during the Formulation & Delivery U.S. 2023 Conference being held October 2-3, 2023, in San Diego, CA. Dr. Pham will discuss the development of inhaled drug-device combinations for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis .



Details for Dr. Pham's keynote address are as follows:

Keynote Title : Bringing Beautiful Breaths of Life to Patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis

Date and Time: Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:55 a.m. PT

Location: Doubletree by Hilton San Diego Mission Valley, Conference Room 4

Full program details can be accessed via the conference website .

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. Avalyn's pipeline is led by AP01, an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety over existing therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.

