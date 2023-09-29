Director/PDMR Shareholding


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Development VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name James Richard O'Shaughnessy
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or au c tion monitor
a) Name Albion Development VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0004832472
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.8946 625 £559.13
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 29 September 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Benjamin Larkin
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or au c tion monitor
a) Name Albion Development VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0004832472
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.8946 13101 £11,720.16
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 29 September 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

29 September 2023




