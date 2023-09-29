(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Development VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

Albion Development VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders in August 2008), the Company allotted 567,025 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the“new ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on 29 September 2023. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 89.46 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.29 pence per ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the 567,025 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 2 October 2023. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 29 September 2023 consists of 154,178,742 ordinary shares of which 18,570,295 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 135,608,447 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 September 2023