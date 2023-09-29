Automatic Pet Feeder Market Set To Cross US$ 1.36 Billion At 9.6% CAGR By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automatic Pet Feeder Market

The utilization of automatic pet feeders to mitigate pet veterinary costs is anticipated to create immediate opportunities for market participants.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global automatic pet feeder market size is currently valued at US$ 540.8 million in 2022 and is poised for substantial growth with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, reaching an estimated US$ 1.36 billion by the conclusion of 2032.In 2021, sales of automatic pet feeders with a capacity exceeding 5 liters accounted for nearly 45% of the total global automatic pet feeder market. A significant driving force behind this market trend was the adoption of pets during the pandemic era. Many individuals sought the companionship of pets during lockdowns as a means to alleviate stress and loneliness. However, with the return to office-based work arrangements, pet owners found themselves facing time constraints when it came to meeting their pets' dietary and hydration needs. Ensuring that pets receive the appropriate quantity and timely provision of food is crucial for their overall health and well-being. Automatic pet feeder products have been strategically designed to address this need, offering a convenient solution for pet owners to consistently deliver high-quality and balanced nutrition to their beloved animal companions.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:-The global automatic pet feeder market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.6% and be valued at US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.-The market witnessed 6.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.-Under pet type, dogs dominate the market and the segment is currently valued at US$ 378.4 million.-North America dominated the market with 35% market share at the end of 2021.-Together, the dogs and cats segments are likely to represent 95% market share in 2022.-Based on region, the markets in Europe and South Asia & Oceania are projected to expand at CAGRs of 6.8% and 9%, respectively, through 2032.Competitive Landscape:Several companies are focusing on organic growth strategies, including product launches, product approvals, and more. Acquisitions and collaborations are an inorganic growth strategy for this sector.These efforts have opened new opportunities for market players to increase their market presence and customer base.Manufacturers are offering a variety of automatic pet feeders such as instant dry and wet food automatic pet feeders, automatic pet feeders with cameras, automatic water feeders, microchip pet feeders, and so on.In July 2022, pet care Brand Petlibro launched a new next-generation premium automatic pet feeder.In Nov 2019, Petsafe brand by Radio System Corporation launched a smart feed automatic pet feeder in Canada.Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of automatic pet feeders positioned across regions, sales growth, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.Key Companies Profiled:-DOGNESS Group-Catspad-Wireless Whiskers-Petsafe (Radio System Corporation)-SureFlap Ltd.-PortionPro Rx-WOPET-CleverPet-Petwant-Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co., Ltd.-Shenzhen Libro Technology Co., Limited-Faroro-Petkit-SkymeeInsights by Geographic Region:United States: A Thriving MarketThe United States automatic pet feeder market currently stands at an estimated US$ 163.5 million and is projected to surge to US$ 390.5 million by 2032.The North American market is set to witness remarkable growth, expected to expand 2.3 times its current size between 2022 and 2032.The American Pet Products Association, Inc. reports a staggering US$ 123.6 billion in total pet industry expenditure in the U.S. Additionally, the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey highlights that 114.3 million U.S. households own pets, comprising dogs and cats. The substantial working population in the U.S. presents a significant opportunity for market players to provide pet food and drink dispensers. Given the robust purchasing power of U.S. residents, the region is expected to lead in demand for automatic pet feeders, with a noteworthy projected CAGR of 8.4%.Germany: A Lucrative HubGermany, as the largest economy in the European Union (EU) and the fourth-largest globally, boasts 83 million affluent consumers and 34.7 million pets. This positions Germany as a key market for pet products, with a rising trend in pet adoption.The EU Dog & Cat Alliance, established in 2014, unites animal welfare organizations across the EU to advocate for better conditions for dogs and cats. Their efforts call for EU-wide actions to enhance the lives of these pets.With growing pet adoption rates and government regulations emphasizing responsible pet ownership, Germany is poised for substantial demand growth in the automatic pet feeder market. In 2021, Germany held a 13.3% market share in Europe, and it is expected to reach a market value of US$ 54.2 million by the end of 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.8%.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Automatic Pet Feeder Industry Research:By Pet Type :-Automatic Pet Feeders for Dogs-Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats-Automatic Pet Feeders for Other Pet TypesBy Capacity :-Less than 2 Liter Automatic Pet Feeders-2 -5 Liter Automatic Pet Feeders-Above 5 Liter Automatic Pet FeedersBy Distribution Channel :-Online Sales Channels-Company-owned Websites-e-Commerce-Offline Sales Channels-Hypermarkets/Super Markets-Modern Trade Stores-Brand Stores-Pet Care Stores-Pet Care ClinicsBy Region :-North America-Latin America-Europe-East Asia-South Asia & Oceania-MEACheck out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:Smart Pet Feeder Market : The global smart pet feeder market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.2% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 187.3 million. 