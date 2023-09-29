(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation
Managers' Transactions
September 29 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Jalkala, Anne
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jalkala, Anne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20230929105818_37
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020,
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisalatwitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala
