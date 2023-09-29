Calfrac Announces Extension And Amendment Of Credit Facilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or“the Company”) (TSX-CFW) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian financial institutions which amends and extends its credit facilities (the“ Credit Facilities ”).



The principal amendments to the $250.0 million Credit Facilities include, among others, the following items:



an extension of the maturity date from July 1, 2024 to the earlier of: (a) July 1, 2026 or (b) six months prior to the maturity of the Company's 2020 Second Lien Notes on March 15, 2026;

the syndicated facility was increased from $205.0 million to $215.0 million and the operating facility was decreased from $45.0 million to $35.0 million;

removing the borrowing base requirement and the Funded Debt to Capitalization and Current Ratio covenants; and introducing an Interest Coverage Ratio covenant of greater than 2.75:1:00 and a Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio covenant of less than 4.00:1:00. As at June 30, 2023 the Interest Coverage Ratio and Total Debt to EBITDA ratio from continuing operations would have been 7.93:1.00 and 1.04:1.00, respectively.

The Company's banking syndicate is now led by HSBC Bank Canada and ATB Financial, as Co-Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, with HSBC Bank Canada serving as sole Administrative Agent. The syndicate also includes The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Western Bank.

Calfrac's Chief Financial Officer, Mike Olinek, commented:“We are pleased to report an extension of the Company's Credit Facilities with a newly configured lending syndicate consisting of four major financial institutions. As Calfrac expects its operations in North America and Argentina to continue to perform well during this upcycle, management remains focused on expanding profit margins, reducing long-term debt and improving its asset quality. This two-year extension of the Company's Credit Facilities is a significant step towards executing on Calfrac's strategy in the face of sustained business growth and an improving outlook.”

