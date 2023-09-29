Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Correction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRE C TIO N

28 September 2023

Due to wrong calculations, the coupon fixings on DK0009536799 (32H) will be changed for the last five terms. The bond is quarterly fixed and the new coupons are as follows:

Interest rate periods New i nterest rates

From 1 October 2022 to 31 December 202 2 : 1,7926 %

Fr om 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023: 2,7791 %

Fr om 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023: 3,6622 %

Fr om 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023: 4,2350 %

Fr om 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023: 4,6406 %

Investors will be compensated for missing payment for the first three terms with starting date 1 Oktober 2022, 1 January 2023 and 1 April 2023.

The fixings in the following two terms with starting date 1 July 2023 and 1 October 2023 will be adjusted before actual payment.

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20230928 - CORRECTION





Attachments Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20230928 - CORRECTION...