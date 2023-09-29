City Of Eagle Mountain, UT, Speeds Permitting Process For Residents With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After implementation, the City will see a reduction in processing time, enabling it to hit the faster growth goals stipulated by the Utah state government.

UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Facing deployment struggles with its current vendor and wanting a system with a better user experience, the City of Eagle Mountain, UT, was seeking a new permitting and licensing system. It chose OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's cities.Located just an hour from Salt Lake City, the City of Eagle Mountain has been wanting to improve turnaround times and overall customer service in its permitting processes. The City was on the hunt for a new platform to improve the experience for residents and ensure the expectations of its young population were met. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the top choice, promising enhanced reporting capabilities and a simplified, user-friendly interface.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Eagle Mountain will be able to realize a significant reduction in processing time, enabling it to hit the faster growth goals stipulated by the Utah state government. The software's advanced features will help boost the efficiency of inspections and enhance communication between permitting, inspections, and planning, reducing the potential for communication bottlenecks.The City of Eagle Mountain joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here