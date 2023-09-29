Hospital Food Service Market Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 81.9 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses results in a surge in hospital admissions, consequently boosting the need for hospital food services.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In the fiscal year 2023, the worldwide hospital food services market size is anticipated to achieve a value of US$ 39.7 billion, marking an increase from US$ 37.0 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Over the decade from 2023 to 2033, this market is projected to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, ultimately reaching a total worth of US$ 81.9 billion by the conclusion of 2033.According to Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Hospital Food Service market has experienced growth driven by factors like heightened awareness of the importance of healthy food choices in hospitals, giving the Hospital Food Service sector a competitive advantage.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Emerging Trends in Hospital Food Service: Convenience and Plant-Based Options on the RiseIn today's fast-paced world, the demand for convenient and accessible food options is steadily increasing, driven by the need to balance hectic schedules with healthier lifestyle choices. Hospitals are actively responding to this demand by introducing a variety of convenient food choices, including grab-and-go selections and online ordering systems. These innovations are expected to play a pivotal role in stimulating market growth during the forecast period.Moreover, the hospital food service industry is witnessing a surge in the demand for plant-based food options. As more individuals embrace vegetarian or vegan lifestyles and seek healthier, environmentally sustainable dietary choices, hospitals are adapting by expanding their plant-based menu offerings. These menus now encompass a diverse array of options, including salads, soups, sandwiches, and main dishes crafted from ingredients such as tofu, beans, grains, and an assortment of vegetables.The shift toward plant-based offerings not only allows hospitals to accommodate a broader range of dietary needs and preferences but also supports the health objectives of patients, visitors, and staff. Furthermore, the growing popularity of plant-based food is fostering innovation within the hospital food service industry. This trend has led to the development of new products and recipes aimed at meeting the evolving demands of consumers.Key Players Shaping the Worldwide Market Landscape- Compass Group plc.- Sodexo- Aramark- Elior Group- Healthcare Services Group, Inc.- ISS World- Culinary Services Group- Metz Culinary Management- AVI Foodsystems, Inc.- Thomas Cuisine- Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS)- Whitsons Culinary Group- The Nutrition Group- Food Management Group, Inc. (FMG)- Prince Food SystemsTechnological Advancements Drive Growth in the Hospital Food Service MarketAccording to market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR, the Hospital Food Service market demonstrated a significant value CAGR of 5.1% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022. In recent years, the adoption of technology has witnessed a remarkable surge within this market segment.Companies have increasingly harnessed technological innovations to enhance their operations, prominently leveraging automation and digital ordering systems. These technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in the substantial growth of the global Hospital Food Service market. They are revolutionizing the efficiency, precision, and convenience of hospital food services, thereby contributing significantly to market expansion.Automation has emerged as a key driver, streamlining food preparation and delivery processes in hospitals. This has led to reduced waste, heightened accuracy, and improved overall efficiency in food services. Presently, numerous hospitals utilize automated systems to monitor food inventory and ensure timely preparation and delivery to patients. Furthermore, digital ordering systems, encompassing online ordering platforms and mobile applications, have simplified the process for patients and their families when it comes to ordering food and accessing menu information.This technological innovation eliminates the necessity for patients to contact the hospital directly or visit the food service area in person, resulting in time savings and increased convenience in accessing food services. Additionally, these systems provide real-time data on patient food preferences, enabling hospitals to enhance their food offerings in response to specific preferences. Collectively, these factors are poised to propel the demand for Hospital Food Service in the foreseeable future.Expanding Food Menus Transforming the Hospital Food Service MarketHospitals are increasingly diversifying their culinary offerings to cater to a wide range of dietary requirements and patient preferences. This strategic shift involves integrating healthier, organic, and culturally diverse food choices into their menus.The incorporation of innovative and varied food menus not only enhances patient satisfaction and overall experience but also serves as a crucial competitive edge for hospitals in today's healthcare landscape. Consequently, there is a rising demand for hospital food services, poised to drive substantial growth in the hospital food service market over the forecast period. Therefore, the growing adoption of novel and diverse food menus within hospital settings is a significant driver of market expansion.Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments Bolstering Market ExpansionThe escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses has led to a surge in hospital admissions, consequently fueling the demand for hospital food services. Individuals grappling with chronic conditions often necessitate specialized dietary regimens, and hospitals are at the forefront of delivering tailor-made meals to cater to their unique nutritional requirements.Recent findings from the Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (CDC) reveal that approximately 6 out of every 10 adults in the United States are afflicted with chronic diseases. As awareness regarding the prevalence of chronic ailments and their profound impact on overall health continues to grow, the appetite for health-conscious and nourishing cuisine within hospital settings is poised to soar. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive significant growth within the hospital food service market throughout the analytical timeframe.Analyzing Regional TrendsEnhancing Patient Satisfaction for Broadening Regional Expansion OpportunitiesAs per Fact.MR's findings, North America emerges as the swiftest expanding market region, commanding a substantial 39% market share in 2023 and poised to sustain its supremacy throughout the analytical timeframe.Furthermore, this regional growth can be ascribed to several key factors, including the escalating incidence of chronic ailments like obesity and diabetes, a growing appetite for healthier dietary choices, an augmented emphasis on elevating patient satisfaction, and ongoing technological advancements.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive Landscape:Prominent players in the Hospital Food Service Industry are capitalizing on the rapidly increasing demand for chatbots across various applications. To expand their market reach, these players are fostering collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions with a range of providers, spanning from small-scale enterprises to large corporations. Notable developments in the market include:- In January 2022, Sodexo revealed its acquisition agreement with Frontline Food Services (operating as Accent Food Services), a significant player in the burgeoning convenience market of North America. This strategic move aims to diversify the company's offerings across multiple channels, encompassing click n' collect, take-out, delivery, convenience store concepts, micro-markets, self-service pantries, office refreshments, and smart vending machines.- Aramark, in December 2021, unveiled a strategic partnership with Starr Restaurant Organization, with the objective of enhancing their culinary expertise, fostering innovation, and ensuring operational excellence. 