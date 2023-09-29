Soy Protein Hydrolysates Market Is Forecasted To Hit US$ 1.83 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Key players in the soy protein hydrolysate sector are actively pursuing partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance market dominance.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In 2023, the global soy protein hydrolysate market size is currently valued at US$ 1.11 billion, and it is projected to reach US$ 1.83 billion by 2033, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.Soy protein hydrolysate is a product derived from soybeans through a process called hydrolysis. In this process, soybean proteins are broken down into smaller peptides and amino acids using either enzymes or acid treatments. The resulting mixture is subsequently filtered and dried to produce soy protein hydrolysate.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:The Versatile Benefits of Soy Protein Hydrolysate in Food and NutritionSoy protein hydrolysate is a highly digestible protein variant containing a diverse array of amino acids. It finds widespread applications in the food industry, being incorporated into protein supplements, baby formulas, sports nutrition items, and specialized medical formulas.One of the key rationales for the utilization of soy protein hydrolysates is their superior digestibility compared to intact soy protein. The hydrolysis process breaks down the larger protein molecules into smaller constituents, facilitating more efficient absorption by the body.Moreover, soy protein hydrolysate serves as an invaluable ingredient in certain food preparations, enhancing flavor profiles, improving texture, and augmenting protein solubility. This versatile protein source can be discovered in a range of processed foods, including soups, sauces, baked goods, and vegetarian meat alternatives.The Rise of Soy Protein Hydrolysate in the Growing Plant-Based Diet MovementIn recent years, there has been a significant surge in interest in plant-based diets and vegetarian/vegan lifestyles, primarily driven by considerations related to health, ethics, and the environment. Within this dietary shift, soy protein hydrolysate, a derivative of soybeans, has gained widespread popularity among individuals seeking plant-based protein alternatives. This is due to its ability to provide a complete amino acid profile and its status as a sustainable protein source, resulting in a noticeable increase in demand.Soy protein hydrolysate's functional properties have positioned it as a valuable ingredient in a wide range of food applications. Notably, it plays a pivotal role in enhancing the texture, flavor, and nutritional profile of various food products. As the food industry continues to adapt to meet consumer demands for clean labels, natural ingredients, and healthier options, soy protein hydrolysate has found its way into an array of products, including soups, sauces, snacks, and meat alternatives.Advancements in technology and manufacturing processes have simplified the production of soy protein hydrolysate, resulting in enhanced properties and improved functionality. Consequently, the market now boasts increased availability of high-quality soy protein hydrolysate, drawing the attention of manufacturers and further expanding its reach.Key Companies Profiled- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences- The Good Scents Company- Abbott Nutrition- Kerry Group Plc- Royal Friesland Campina N.V- Cargill Inc- Arla Foods- Costantino & C S.p.AThe Rising Appetite for Protein SupplementsAs the recognition of protein's vital role in nutrition continues to grow, so does the demand for protein supplements among a diverse group of consumers, including athletes, fitness aficionados, and those striving to fulfill their dietary requirements. The widespread inclusion of soy protein hydrolysate, an abundant protein source, in protein powders, bars, and shakes is fueling the expansion of the market.Raising Awareness about Food Allergies and SensitivitiesThe growing prevalence of food allergies and sensitivities, including conditions like lactose intolerance and gluten sensitivity, has spurred a rising interest in alternative protein sources.Statistics from the American College of Gastroenterology indicate that approximately 50 million Americans experience lactose intolerance annually.Soy protein hydrolysate, free from common allergens like dairy and gluten, has emerged as a viable substitute for individuals adhering to specific dietary restrictions or facing dietary sensitivities.Insights by Country"Rising Health Awareness and Flourishing Sports Nutrition and Fitness Sector"Anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 571.25 million by 2033, the United States soy protein hydrolysate market is on an upward trajectory. This surge can be attributed to the growing popularity of plant-based diets and the adoption of vegetarian/vegan lifestyles across the nation.- As reported by Vegan News, more than 10 million Americans, constituting nearly 3% of the population, have embraced plant-based diets, marking a remarkable 300% increase in the past 15 years.Within this trend, soy protein hydrolysate, recognized as a plant-based protein source, has emerged as a favored choice among consumers. Furthermore, there is a burgeoning focus on health and well-being among Americans, who are actively seeking nourishing food options that offer vital nutrients while maintaining taste and convenience. This heightened health consciousness is fueling the demand for soy protein hydrolysates, prized for their high-quality protein content, complete amino acid profile, and ease of digestion.The United States boasts a robust sports nutrition and fitness industry, catering to a substantial consumer base comprising athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals dedicated to physical activities. Protein supplements, including those containing soy protein hydrolysate, are widely embraced within this market segment to facilitate muscle recovery, enhance lean muscle mass, and fulfill the elevated protein requirements of active individuals.Insights by CategoryTrends in Extended Shelf Life, Cost Efficiency, and Rising Interest in Functional FoodsAccording to Fact.MR, a prominent provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the demand for dry soy protein hydrolysates is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.Dry soy protein hydrolysates possess an extended shelf life compared to their liquid or fresh counterparts. By eliminating water content, they effectively deter microbial growth and enzymatic reactions, thus significantly prolonging the product's shelf stability. This aspect holds particular significance for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers seeking products with an extended shelf life and a reduced risk of spoilage.In terms of cost efficiency, dry soy protein hydrolysates often outshine their liquid counterparts. The removal of water content results in reduced transportation and storage expenses, as well as decreased requirements for specialized handling and refrigeration. The lower weight and volume of the dry form can lead to more cost-effective logistics and distribution, making it an appealing choice for manufacturers and suppliers.The burgeoning demand for plant-based protein sources is fueling the need for dry soy protein hydrolysates. As consumers explore alternatives to animal-based proteins, soy protein hydrolysates, derived from soybeans, offer a sustainable and plant-based protein solution. Their dry form facilitates their integration into a wide array of plant-based food products, aligning with the increasing interest in vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Market Competition OverviewProminent participants in the soy protein hydrolysate industry are strategically engaging in collaborations, acquisitions, and the expansion of their product portfolios to secure a stronger foothold in the market.- In July 2021, Archer Daniels Midland made a significant move by acquiring Sojaprotein, a renowned European producer of non-GMO soy-based goods. This acquisition is poised to enhance Archer Daniels' ongoing initiatives in the realm of alternative proteins, which encompass the establishment of a new pea protein facility in Enderlin, North Dakota, and the development of a soy protein complex in Campo Grande, Brazil.Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:Textured Soy Protein Market : According to the latest market study by Fact.MR, the global textured soy protein market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.13 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.13 billion by 2033. Worldwide consumption of textured soy protein is forecasted to rise at a value CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.Soy Free Protein Powder Market : The global plant based protein supplement is growing. It is projected to expand at single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rising in importance of healthy diet and supplements in vegan diet are promoting the growth of soy free protein powder in the global market.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team :Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact.MR

+1 628-251-1583

email us here