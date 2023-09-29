Cold Storage Construction Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 49.6 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for building cold storage facilities is expected to grow from its current value of US$ 13.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 49.6 billion by the end of 2033.

A cold storage warehouse is a structure or location created to maintain specific climatic conditions in order to protect goods that are temperature-sensitive. In order to preserve and retain items at a specific temperature and prevent them from decaying, cold storage facilities are crucial in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:





Cold storage is the most efficient place for processing perishable items in large quantities that are located between production and sales, especially fruits and vegetables. Different gases are controlled, and the temperature and humidity of the storage system are maintained at a certain level to retain such goods in a fresh state.

Global demand for frozen and processed food products is rising quickly, which is driving up the need for cold storage facilities. Additionally, the rapid improvements in the pharmaceutical production industry and the increased prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases are propelling sales of cold storage technology. Sales growth is being boosted by the rising trend of personalised medicines, particularly for patients with chronic diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of cold storage construction materials are expected to increase at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Germany is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The use of cold storage technologies in production stores is expected to surge at a CAGR of 15%. China's cold storage construction market is set to evolve at a CAGR of 17%.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report are:-



Americold

Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.

Darwin Chambers Company

A M King

Burris Logistics

Hansen Cold Storage Construction

Astron Buildings S.A.

American Barcode and RFID Incorporated

Allied Steel Buildings, Inc. Cold Storage Manufacturing, Inc.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:



Reasons why Demand for Cold Storage Construction Materials Gaining Traction?



Expanding Worldwide Exchange of Short-lived Products

Quickly Creating Frozen Food Area across Districts High Cool Stockpiling Development Establishments in Clinical Foundations

Competitive Analysis

To gain more profits and increase their market position, leading cold storage construction companies are adopting several organic and inorganic marketing tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

A deal to acquire Preferred Freezer Services, a global network of cutting-edge, temperature-controlled warehouses, was announced in February 2019 by Lineage Logistics, a dependable and creative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. This move by the company is expected to improve its market position.

Key Segments of Cold Storage Construction Industry Research



By Type :



Production Stores



Bulk Stores

Ports

By Warehouse :



Private & Semi-private Warehouses

Public Warehouses

By Application :



Food & Beverages



Pharma & Healthcare Chemicals

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cold storage construction market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (production stores, bulk stores, ports), warehouse (private & semi-private warehouses, public warehouses), and application (food & beverages, pharma & healthcare, chemicals), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: