New 'Director's Insight' Q&A Sessions From Mark Murphy, Notable TV & Film Director

(MENAFN- Pressat) TV & Film Director Mark Murphy , who has helmed the hit productions 'For Love Or Money ' and 'The Comedian's Guide To Survival' has recently released the first episode of a new 'Director's Insight' series on his YouTube and other digital media channels, including making it accessible to listeners via his SoundCloud ..

Speaking exclusively ahead of the release of the second episode, Mark Murphy said: 'I think it's vital that new writers and filmmakers get an honest, warts and all, look at what goes on behind the scenes of trying to make - not just your first film, but any film project.'

The series will discuss writing for film, going your own way as an independent filmmaker, as well as lots of insights into working across different genres and with a variety of different actors, at different locations, and in different countries. It's not all fun and games out there, as Mark Murphy will share with us over the course of this dazzling new Insights series.

Mark Murphy adds: 'There are some real difficulties with getting a film project off the ground, and I think it's really important for newcomers to the industry to hear about the bad, as well as the good, side of making a successful TV or Film project.'

So if you've ever wanted to know exactly what it takes to get a film made, including some hints on the all-important financing of a project in upcoming episodes, be sure to tune in.