Azerbaijani President Announces Date Of First Residents' Return To Zangilan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Zangilan was the first region of the liberated territories,
which already received the first former refugees. The smart village
of Aghali, which was partially was shown on the video was
inaugurated last spring. And people, their families already live
freely and happily,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as
he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National
Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic
development and fighting inequalities", Azernews reports.
“When I visited Aghali many times before the return, and during
the return, and after, I witnessed that people who return, they are
so deeply connected to their roots. The young generation, whose
representatives didn't ever see their homeland, because of 30 years
of occupation, return, their children return. So this demonstrates
that the people of Azerbaijan are deeply connected to their roots,
and all the former refugees were waiting for the time when our land
will be free and they will have a chance to come back,” the head of
state mentioned.
