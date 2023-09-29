Eastern Zangazur Is Now Being Totally Reconstructed - President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Eastern Zangazur is now being totally reconstructed along with
the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd
Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a
driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities", Azernews reports.
“We have guests from 53 countries, almost 200 foreign guests and
a total of 400 participants at the second Azerbaijan National Urban
Forum. This really is a reflection of our friendship and reflection
of our common interest to see totally destroyed areas during the
occupation to be rebuilt,” the head of state noted.
