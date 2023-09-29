Russia On Search For“Subversive Group” As Flight Dispatcher Goes Missing From Crimea Military Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, law enforcers have been searching for a missing dispatcher from a Saky military airfield who has gone missing without a trace a few days ago.

The Information Resistance OSINT community says the Russians suspect the involvement of a Ukrainian reconnaissance and subversive group, Ukrinform reports.

"According to tentative reports he (dispatcher - ed.) went missing on the morning of September 26, but he did never formally left the perimeter of the military facility," the report says.

It is noted that no traces have yet been found and no signs of physical force being applied were found at his workplace.

"After the incidents in Yevpatoria and outside Simferopol (where Russian soldiers were killed right in their barracks under unclear circumstances - ed.), we strengthened the security of military facilities. However, at night, when there is a threat of airstrikes, out people change positions. Obviously, at one of these moments, saboteurs could penetrate the airfield perimeter," reported one of Russia's Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian partisans located an anti-aircraft system and firing positions of the Russian forces in occupied Crimea.