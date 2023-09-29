President Ilham Aliyev Names Timing For First Residents' Return To Zangilan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. I hope that in 2025, and maybe even earlier, the first residents will return to Zangilan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

