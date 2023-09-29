Human Remains Exposed In Mass Graves In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The remains of
at least 508 people from mass graves discovered in the liberated
territories as a result of joint search operations, Deputy
Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Military Prosecutor Khanlar
Valiyev said, Trend reports.
As a result of joint search operations, employees of the State
Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens,
the State Security Service, the Institute of Archaeology,
Ethnography, and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences
of Azerbaijan, the Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy
Department of the Ministry of Health, the International Committee
of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the
Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency have found and extracted the
remains.
Khanlar Valiyev noted that biological samples have been taken
from family members of missing persons by the State Commission of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on prisoners of war, hostages, and
missing citizens, with the participation of the ICRC.
"The Military Prosecutor's Office appointed 349 forensic medical
criminalistic and 305 forensic molecular-genetic examinations to
carry out identification of genetic profiles extracted from these
samples with genetic profiles extracted from the found remains, as
well as to clarify the questions of whether the presented remains
belong to a person, how many persons they belong to, the cause of
death, etc.," Valiyev added.
