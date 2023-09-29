Human Remains Exposed In Mass Graves In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The remains of at least 508 people from mass graves discovered in the liberated territories as a result of joint search operations, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said, Trend reports.

As a result of joint search operations, employees of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, the State Security Service, the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy Department of the Ministry of Health, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency have found and extracted the remains.

Khanlar Valiyev noted that biological samples have been taken from family members of missing persons by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on prisoners of war, hostages, and missing citizens, with the participation of the ICRC.

"The Military Prosecutor's Office appointed 349 forensic medical criminalistic and 305 forensic molecular-genetic examinations to carry out identification of genetic profiles extracted from these samples with genetic profiles extracted from the found remains, as well as to clarify the questions of whether the presented remains belong to a person, how many persons they belong to, the cause of death, etc.," Valiyev added.

Will be updated