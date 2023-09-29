Azerbaijan, Czech Engineering Company Sign Mou In Renewable Energy Field (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Czech company "Az Czech Engineering" signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, and Milan Pavlicek, CEO of Az Czech Engineering.

This document is aimed at implementing projects in the field of renewable energy sources on the territory of Azerbaijan, in particular, the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 500 MW in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as increasing the export of electricity to Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries in order to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held from December 21 through December 22, 2021, in Baku, and the second - from October 5 through October 6, 2022, in Istanbul.