Azerbaijan, Czech Engineering Company Sign Mou In Renewable Energy Field (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of
Energy of Azerbaijan and the Czech company "Az Czech Engineering"
signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of renewable
energy sources, Trend reports.
The document was signed by Javid Abdullayev, Director
of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry
of Energy of Azerbaijan, and Milan Pavlicek, CEO of Az Czech
Engineering.
This document is aimed at implementing projects in the
field of renewable energy sources on the territory of Azerbaijan,
in particular, the construction of a solar power plant with a
capacity of up to 500 MW in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, as well as increasing the export of electricity to
Türkiye.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated
within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the two countries in order to further
strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was
held from December 21 through December 22, 2021, in Baku, and the
second - from October 5 through October 6, 2022, in Istanbul.
