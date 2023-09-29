Master Plans Of Eight Cities And Ninety-Two Villages Approved - President Ilham Aliyev


9/29/2023 6:10:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Master plans of eight cities and ninety-two villages have already been approved, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107163773

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search