GCC, Pakistan Sign Initial Agreement On Free Trade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Bedaiwi announced signing an initial agreement on free trade with Pakistan.

According to a statement by the GCC General Secretariat on Friday, Al-Bedaiwi signed the agreement with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division Dr. Gohar Ejaz.

The agreement will play a big role in developing commercial ties between the GCC and Pakistan, said Al-Bedaiwi in a press statement.

The GCC, founded in early 80s of the past century, groups Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

The regional states that are members of the bloc share a host of common interests and aspire much closer cooperation at various levels. (end)

