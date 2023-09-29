Kuwait Cricket Team Beats The Maldives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cricket team beat the Maldives 103-100 on Friday in the ICC Men's T20 Asia Qualifiers in Doha, as part of the qualifications for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup due in the US.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, the team's head Mahmoud Abdullah said the victory came on the heels of the previous triumph, when the Kuwaiti team beat Qatar.

The team, which will win the highest points, will qualify for the next qualifications, he elaborated.

The competition, which includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Maldives, kicked off Thursday in Doha and will last until October 5. (end)

