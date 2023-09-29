Blast Targeting Religious Procession Kills 15, Wounds 50 In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- At least 15 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide blast near a mosque targeting a religious procession in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

In a statement to media, senior administrative official, Assistant Commissioner Attahul Munim confirmed that among the dead is a senior police official.

He said that the explosion took place by a police vehicle when people were gathering for a religious procession near Madina mosque at Alfalah road of Mastung.

Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung, adding that the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta city and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a clearance operation went underway. According to initial police reports, the explosion was a suspected suicide blast that also killed a deputy superintendent of police who was on duty for security of the procession. The injured were shifted to the nearby medical facilities where the death toll is feared to rise. (end)

