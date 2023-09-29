Nexford University Launches Master Of Science In Digital Transformation Degree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Nexford University , a next-generation online university based in Washington D.C., is excited to announce the launch of its new Masters of Digital Transformation degree effective 4th September, 2023.

Nexford University has emerged as a trailblazer in the online education landscape, offering a diverse range of courses, certifications, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science in Digital Transformation (MSDT), and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs in high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, E-commerce, International Business, and more - all within a convenient and affordable 100% online format.

With digital transformation shaping tomorrow's job market, this Master of Science (MSc) in Digital Transformation degree, costing from $200 per month, will equip learners with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape and position them at the epicenter of the tech revolution, opening the doors to global opportunities that command dollar-based salaries. A career in digital transformation can offer an attractive starting salary, typically starting at $85,000.

The digital transformation market is predicted to witness a 23.1% compound annual growth rate between 2023-2030, so it's no wonder that according to Gartner, 91% of companies are engaged in digital initiatives, and 87% of business leaders are saying that digital transformation will disrupt their industries, and digitization is a priority. Based on that premiss, this is a must have degree for those looking to make their mark in the ever-changing digital landscape.

Announcing the launch of this exciting new degree program, Cathy Plunket, Chief Academic Officer at Nexford University, said“Undertaking digital transformation can be challenging, but it is crucial for businesses and organizations to remain competitive in the market. It is the responsibility of leaders to guarantee that their teams are well-equipped with all the necessary tools to carry out the changes required within their organizations. I am thrilled to announce the launch of the New MSDT program, ensuring that graduates have the necessary tools to lead digital transformation strategies.”

Like all other Nexford programs, the MSDT is a competency-based program - so all courses include practical projects based on real-world scenarios in the field of digital transformation.

About Nexford University

Founded in 2018, Nexford University is designed for a global audience looking to build in-demand skills while earning recognized and accredited credentials. It has reimagined what a modern university experience looks like, torn down the walls of the traditional campus and designed a modern learning experience 100% online. With learners in different locations from over 110 countries, Nexford University is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable, and dynamic online education that prepares students for the global workplace.

Nexford University is licensed by the Higher Education Learning Commission (HELC) in Washington, DC. It is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), ASICS and is recognized by the US Department of Education.

