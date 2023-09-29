Determination Of Interest Rate Trigger - Totalkredit A/S


Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has determined the interest rate trigger level for the floating-rate bond DK000954403-3 (Cita3M/2025 October).
The interest rate trigger will apply for three months until the next interest reset date, 1 January 2024.

ISIN Interest rate trigger
DK00095 4403 - 3 9 . 1645 %

Questions may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

