India Fintech Forum Spotlights 30 High Potential Fintech Companies For IFTA 2023

30 high-potential fintech companies spotlighted at IFTA 2023

- Mr. Sougata Basu, Founder, CashRich and Executive Committee Member, IFFMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- India's longest running fintech event, IFTA , organized by India FinTech Forum , is back for its 8th edition. This annual celebration of fintech excellence has spotlighted 24 high potential startups and 6 scaleups leading the financial technology sector from 1250+ applications worldwide. A distinguished jury will evaluate these companies, and winners will be announced in Mumbai on 1st November 2023. Past winners have cumulatively raised investor funding of over $6.3 billion till date, a testament to the event's reputation for celebrating top-tier talent in the fintech industry.IFTA 2023 will see participation from top industry leaders like Mr. Nitin Chugh, Deputy MD and Head of Digital Banking, State Bank of India, Mr. Konstantin Peric, Deputy Director - Financial Services for the Poor, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Jagdish Narayanan, CIO, Reliance Jio Payments Bank, Mr. Ajay Rajan, Country Head - Digital and Transaction Banking, YES Bank, Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, and many more.India FinTech Forum is proud to present the following high-potential fintech startups for 2023:1. Agrim Housing Finance (India) is empowering underserved communities with digital home loans using advanced technology and innovative algorithms.2. Ayekart Fintech (India) is empowering traditional business networks by digitizing the food & agri value chain with embedded finance and services.3. Bureau (India) is a no-code, identity decisioning platform that offers the complete range of risk, compliance and fraud monitoring solutions innovated with AI.4. CreditNirvana (India) is pioneering ML Analytics driven and digital first, end to end Debt Management Platform.5. Deepvue.tech (India) provides APIs for automated KYC, enhanced due diligence checks, and risk-based underwriting so that lenders, fintechs and neobanks can launch products faster.6. Dhan (India) is an online stock trading and investing platform made for super traders and long-term investors that aims to provide best-in-class features at industry standard pricing.7. FidyPay (India) simplifies payment processes for businesses by automating transaction mapping, centralizing reconciliation, and reducing reliance on fragmented bank statements.9. FinMapp (India) offers financial health gap assessment, tax planning, risk & age-based profiling, and a comprehensive suite of financial products in their app.10. FinnUp (India) FinnUp is building a world class B2B enterprise debt platform serving SME, large corporates and financial services.11. Hyperface (India) offers a Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform so that banks and fintechs can launch and manage their card programs quickly within regulatory guidelines.12. Insurance Samadhan (India) offers Polifyx, revolutionizing the insurance industry by resolving policyholder grievances through a tech-enabled platform.13. Jar (India) is built on the idea of helping Indians to make investing a habit, and provides a unique solution to save money daily and invest automatically in digital gold for the best gold rate.14. Kniru (India) is an AI-Driven financial advisor that manages finances with minimal human involvement & in an optimal manner to provide precise, personalized, actionable insights.15. MODIFI (Netherlands) is a global business payments company that helps exporters and importers finance and manage their international trades. It helps to optimize cash flow, bridges financing gaps and provides strong support for export enterprises.16. Mool (India) is an AI-powered system that employs a set of intelligent rules with the goal of maximizing the employee's benefits from their salary package, tailored as per their preferences while remaining compliant with tax rules and regulations.17. Onsurity (India) is India's only healthtech company providing monthly, comprehensive employee healthcare to SMEs, MSMEs, Startups and growing businesses.18. Propelld (India) provides student-friendly private study loans for learners in partner institutions with customized loan products through a fully digital loan process.19. Qapita (Singapore) automates equity management for private companies from inception to IPO & beyond, including workflows around CapTables, ESOPs, due-diligence, and transactions.20. QuantMan (India) provides robust backtesting features with 5 years of options data, where years of testing process is done in less than 90 seconds.21. SandLogic (India) is a full-stack enterprise AI company that provides LCNC platforms to develop Deep Learning applications to run on Edge devices.22. SatSure (India) SatSure Sage leverages satellite imagery and offers accurate risk assessment, customer sourcing, etc. for better decisions in agricultural lending.23. SaveIN (India) enables healthcare providers to offer instant check-out finance to their patients, embedded at point of care, splitting medical expenses into 0% interest or low-cost EMIs.24. Tutelar (India) offers solutions for risk protected onboarding, compliance, payment fraud detection and dispute management.25. Volt Money (India) offers cash loans, credit lines and flexible EMIs to retail investors against financial assets like mutual funds instantly.IFTA has also announced a carefully selected shortlist for Fintech Scaleup of the Year. The top 6 companies shortlisted for Scaleup of the Year category are:1. Credility (India): Credility is focused on lending tech solutions, empowering loan officers to easily manage their leads, qualify them and quickly onboard the potential customer.2. Fibe (India) focuses on tech-savvy young Indians, and provides quick cash loans using advanced credit scoring for better customer profiling.3. Finnable (India) is working to make personal loans available to salaried professionals quickly using technology, with the support of employers.4. Partner HUB (Hungary) offers banks and enterprises the highest-level, bespoke invoice management system on the market.5. Think360.AI (India) is an AI technology firm dedicated to serving the BFSI sector to revolutionize credit decisioning, fraud detection, risk assessment etc.6. Trustt (India) provides AI-powered SaaS-based Core Banking Platform to banks, NBFCs, and fintechs.The winners will be chosen from these finalists and announced at IFTA 2023 on 1st November, 2023 at Mumbai.About India FinTech Forum:India FinTech Forum is a non-profit initiative that offers a platform for fintech companies to collaborate through consultations, round tables, webinars and meet-ups. With 4000+ fintech companies and 35,000+ individuals as members, it is dedicated to enhancing the ecosystem so that India leads the global fintech innovation wave.

