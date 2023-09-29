ETAP-Lab Named Distinguished Speaking Partner For The 6Th Annual Marketsandmarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference

MarketsandMarkets Conferences, is thrilled to announce ETAP-Lab as the distinguished Speaking Partner for the upcoming 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D Conference.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets Conferences , a renowned leader in organizing industry-focused events, is thrilled to announce ETAP-Lab as the distinguished Speaking Partner for the upcoming 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference . This prestigious conference is scheduled to take place on October 9th - 10th, 2023, at the esteemed Ibis London Earls Court Hotel & ILEC Conference Centre.The MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference has consistently served as a prominent platform for neuroscience professionals, researchers, and thought leaders to converge and exchange groundbreaking ideas. ETAP-Lab's participation as the Speaking Partner reflects its dedication to advancing the frontiers of neuroscience preclinical research and fostering invaluable dialogues within the industry.This highly anticipated conference is set to build upon its legacy of facilitating collaboration, knowledge dissemination, and networking among stakeholders in the field of neuroscience research and development. The partnership with ETAP-Lab underscores the conference's commitment to providing attendees with access to thought-provoking discussions and insights.As the Speaking Partner, ETAP-Lab will play a pivotal role in shaping the conference's content and contributing to meaningful discussions. Representatives from ETAP-Lab will lead engaging presentations and participate in interactive sessions, sharing their expertise on various aspects of neuroscience research. Attendees can anticipate gaining deep insights into the latest advancements in the field and exploring opportunities for collaboration.ETAP-Lab, a renowned name in the field of neuroscience preclinical research, offers a wide spectrum of services to support drug discovery and development, neuropharmacology, and preclinical studies. The company's commitment to innovation, scientific rigour, and excellence aligns seamlessly with the conference's objectives of promoting cutting-edge research and breakthroughs in neuroscience.MarketandMarkets Conferences extends a warm invitation to all conference participants to meet the ETAP-Lab team, where they can learn more about the organization's leading-edge research services and explore potential collaborations. The conference promises to provide a vibrant platform for networking and knowledge sharing, and ETAP-Lab's presence will undoubtedly enhance the experience for all attendees.For further information about ETAP-Lab and its role as the Speaking Partner at the 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference, please write us at events.marketsandmarkets.com.About MarketsandMarketsTM ConferencesOne of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, exchanging knowledge, and discussing the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates worldwide, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.We bring top experts from academia, business, and government to our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, discuss opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.About ETAP-LabWith its headquarters based in Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, ETAP-Lab is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) that has been offering preclinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology companies for over 30 years. ETAP-Lab possesses scientific expertise in various therapeutic areas, including Dermatology and Neurology. In October 2023, ETAP-Lab acquired SYNCROSOME, a preclinical CRO specializing in research and development, particularly in cardiology and pneumology.As of now, ETAP-Lab has 45 employees spread across 3 locations in France: Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, Caen, and Marseille. The company serves over 300 clients, with 90% of them being international. In 2023, ETAP-Lab is strengthening its position in the market through both organic and external growth, as well as strategic research projects such as Bio-Diamond, which is the winner of the national component of the France 2030 AAP supported by the French government.To find out more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn

Nayantara Patil

MarketsandMarkets

+91 70305 60809

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other