US Braces For Government Shutdown

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, September 29 (Petra) - The US administration began Thursday informing its workers of an imminent "shutdown" that would send millions of federal and military employees to their homes temporarily or make them work without pay unless Congress reaches a final agreement on the budget, according to the Washington Times.The vote on the budget in Congress often turns into a confrontation in which one of the two parties, the Republican or the Democrat, uses the specter of a closure to extract concessions from the opponent, but these maneuvers usually fail.Without reaching an agreement, funding for a large portion of the federal government will end at midnight on Saturday (04:00 GMT Sunday), which threatens to disrupt all sectors on American soil.The longest period of budget paralysis in the US lasted 35 days between December 2018 and January 2019. But services considered "essential" will continue to operate.The only solution to avoid a shutdown is to reach a last-minute agreement between Democrats and Republicans on the country's budget.