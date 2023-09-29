Mathu Joyini (South Africa) Chair Of Fourth Committee

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) elected Mathu Joyini (South Africa) Chair on 1

June.

(See Press Release

GA/12504 .)

Prior to her appointment in 2021 as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ms.

Joyini served as Deputy Director-General of her country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and Head of its Diplomatic Academy and Policy Research and Development Unit, since

2016.

Previously, she was Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority from

2010 to

2015.

Among other diplomatic assignments, Ms.

Joyini served as High Commissioner and Ambassador to six countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, from

2010 to

2015.

She was the International Relations Department's Deputy Director-General for Human Resources from

2008 to

2010.

Before joining the Government in

2001, she held senior private sector positions in mining, finance, petroleum and consulting, among other fields.

Ms. Joyini holds master's degrees in social work from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States and in business administration from Wits Business School in South Africa, where she also earned a bachelor's degree.

She was born in

1968.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).