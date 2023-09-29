South Africa: President Designates Special Official Funeral Category 2 To Honour Mr Aziz Pahad

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aziz Pahad will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 tomorrow, Saturday 30 September 2023.

Mr Pahad passed away on Wednesday, 27 September 2023, at the age of 82.

President Ramaphosa has extended his deepest condolences to the extended Pahad family who have in short succession lost Mr Aziz Pahad and his brother, former Minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad, who passed away in July 2023.

The South African Police Service will provide ceremonial elements during the funeral service for the former Deputy Minister, which will commence at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg at 10h00 tomorrow.

President Ramaphosa has directed that flags be flown at half-mast around the country until tomorrow evening.

