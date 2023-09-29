Caresmartz360 Expands EVV Integration To Seven More States

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CareSmartz360, a leading provider of home care management software, is pleased to announce the successful integration of its Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solution into the home care systems of seven more states:



Missouri

Washington

Tennessee

Alaska

Mississippi

Illinois

Connecticut, and

New Hampshire.



This expansion further strengthens CareSmartz360's commitment to revolutionizing the home care industry by enhancing compliance, streamlining operations, and ensuring efficient care delivery.



EVV integration is a pivotal development in the home care sector, ensuring the accurate tracking of caregiver visitations while improving transparency and accountability.

CareSmartz360's EVV solution offers a comprehensive suite of features that enable home care agencies to effortlessly manage time tracking, clock-in, and clock-out and utilize a full-featured home care software for billing, payroll, custom reporting, and more.



"We are thrilled to expand our EVV integration to these seven states, empowering home care agencies to operate more efficiently and comply with state regulations effortlessly," said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO of Caresmartz, Inc. "Our commitment to innovation and improving the home care industry remains steadfast. With our EVV solution, agencies can reduce compliance risks, streamline their operations, and ultimately provide better care to their clients."



Home care agencies in Missouri, Washington, Tennessee, Alaska, Mississippi, Illinois, Connecticut, and New Hampshire can now use CareSmartz360's EVV solution to elevate their caregiving services and simplify their daily operations.



About CareSmartz360



CareSmartz360, a leading provider of home care management software solutions, is dedicated to streamlining and automating operations for home care agencies with a strong emphasis on compliant Electronic Visit Verification (EVV). Their Electronic Visit Verification software system ensures agencies meet state-specific EVV requirements, empowering them to deliver superior care, maintain industry compliance, and optimize business operations.



CareSmartz360's software seamlessly tracks and verifies caregiver visits, enhancing service efficiency and accuracy. As a trusted partner in the evolving home-based care landscape, CareSmartz360 is committed to delivering superior care and exceeding regulatory standards through its EVV solutions.



