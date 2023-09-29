Czech Engineering Company Eager To Build Energy Infrastructure In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Czech
Engineering Company is interested in the construction of a solar
power plant and additional infrastructure in the Sadarak district
of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum
and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy
Zone".
"Our strategic goal is to establish a production capacity of
1,500 MW for wind and solar energy in the Nakhchivan Republic,
utilizing the potential of renewable energy sources to the extent
of 5,000 MW," Shahbazov emphasized.
"To achieve this goal, we are actively attracting foreign
investments, and our plan also includes energy exports at a level
of no less than 1,000 MW. At present, we have already commenced
work on this project," the minister added.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen
strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December
21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
