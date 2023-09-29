Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign Protocol Of III Energy Forum In Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed the protocol of the III Energy
Forum, Trend reports.
The protocol was signed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan
Parviz Shahbazov and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar at the III Azerbaijani-Türkish
Energy Forum.
The protocol stated the commitment of the parties to strengthen
cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable
energy and develop the industry.
One of the key goals of this protocol is the export of renewable
energy to Türkiye, which will help strengthen energy ties between
the countries and reduce the negative environmental impact.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen
strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December
21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
