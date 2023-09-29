Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign New Road Map Today - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A roadmap on
the creation of electricity import and export infrastructure
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed today, Turkish Energy and
Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said during the III
Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.
"Türkiye and Azerbaijan want to expand projects that contribute
to the energy security of our region and Europe in the coming
period with Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP
pipelines in various fields such as renewable energy," the Turkish
minister said.
He noted that a major transformation in the energy sector is
needed. This will be possible with bilateral and multilateral
cooperation. The infrastructure should be renewed.
Bayraktar emphasized that Türkiye will continue to support
Azerbaijan in the application of "green energy" in the lands
liberated from occupation and in Nakhchivan.
"After that, we will continue to work as two reliable and strong
states. On the other hand, today a roadmap will be signed on the
establishment of electricity import and export infrastructure
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We will take a very important step
in this field. Innovations in our cooperation in the field of
energy will further strengthen relations between our countries and
our ties with Nakhchivan," Bayraktar added.
The III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International
Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" are being held in
Nakhchivan today.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and
Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Plenipotentiary
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli and UAE Minister of Climate Change
and Environment Mariam Almheiri are taking part in the events.
Plenary sessions on "energy transition", "green energy zone",
"green energy potential of Nakhchivan" and other topics, as well as
speeches by a number of high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and
Türkiye are scheduled within the event.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen the
strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held on December
21-22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
