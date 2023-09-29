Baku Port In Azerbaijan Once Again Earns Ecoports Certification

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Baku Port, which was awarded the "EcoPorts" certificate for the first time in the region in 2019, has once again successfully passed the certification stage, Trend reports.

According to Baku Port, the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) of the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO) has awarded Baku Port the "EcoPorts" certificate for the third time in a row.

The Ports Environmental Review System is an environmental management standard for the European port sector that raises awareness of environmental protection and helps ports achieve sustainable development goals. This standard promotes the application of advanced technologies, especially in the aspects of energy use, waste management, air quality, digitalization, and automation.

In Europe, only 32 ports have been awarded EcoPort status, including ports in Rotterdam, Barcelona, and London. Along with the leading ports in Europe, the inclusion of Baku Port in this list is a success for both Azerbaijan and the region. Environmental protection and development is one of the main priorities of Baku Port, and work is regularly carried out in this direction, both with local and international organizations and experts.

Baku International Sea Trade Port is the largest port on the Caspian Sea, located at the intersection of east-west and north-south transportation corridors. Sea trade communication with major Caspian sea ports is maintained through the port terminals. The master plan for the construction of the second phase of the port has been under development since 2023. Upon completion of the second phase of construction, the port capacity will be 25 million tons per year, and the TEU container handling capacity will be 500,000 per year. A mineral fertilizer terminal with a transshipment capacity of 2.5 million tons per year is expected to be commissioned in 2023.