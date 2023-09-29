Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Makes Statement On Ensuring Rights, Freedom Of Karabakh Armenians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva made a
statement on ensuring and protecting the rights and freedom of
citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, the Ombudsman's
Office told Trend .
Azerbaijan, which is a democratic, legal, and secular state, as
a result of anti-terrorist activities of local nature carried out
on September 19–20 this year, has fully ensured its sovereignty
over the territory recognized by international law, eliminating
circumstances that have posed a serious threat to the rights and
freedom of citizens for many years.
"Comprehensive measures are implemented in Azerbaijan to
effectively protect the rights and freedoms of every citizen,
including those of Armenian origin, living in Karabakh, regardless
of their nationality, religion, language, race, and other
affiliation," Aliyeva said.
"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, I would like to state that ensuring and protecting the
rights and freedoms of our citizens of Armenian origin residing in
Karabakh, as established by national legislation and international
documents, is at the center of attention," the ombudswoman
noted.
She also added that, like any other citizen living in Karabakh,
citizens of Armenian origin who face any problems related to the
provision of their rights and freedom can apply to the Ombudsperson
through the telephone number of the institution "916", which works
in 24/7 mode, as well as through accounts in social networks and in
electronic format.
