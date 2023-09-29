Turkish TEIAŞ Energy Company And Azerenerji Sign Roadmap For 2023-2025


9/29/2023 5:19:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Turkish energy company TEIAŞ and Azerenerji have signed a roadmap on the realization of joint projects for 2023–2025, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerenerji Vice President Vugar Shahmuradov and TEIAŞ General Director Orhan Kaldirim.

This roadmap is aimed at the realization of the project on the energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held on December 21-22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.

MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107163689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search