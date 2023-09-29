Turkish TEIAŞ Energy Company And Azerenerji Sign Roadmap For 2023-2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Turkish
energy company TEIAŞ and Azerenerji have signed a roadmap on the
realization of joint projects for 2023–2025, Trend reports.
The document was signed by Azerenerji Vice President Vugar
Shahmuradov and TEIAŞ General Director Orhan Kaldirim.
This roadmap is aimed at the realization of the project on the
energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen the
strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held on December
21-22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107163689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.