Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Addresses To Armenian Residents Of Karabakh


9/29/2023 5:19:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Like any citizen residing in Karabakh, citizens of Armenian origin facing any problems related to ensuring their rights and freedom can contact the Ombudsman's Office through the institution's phone number "916", which operates 24/7, as well as through accounts in social networks and electronically, zerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She made a statement regarding the provision and protection of rights and freedoms for citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

"Comprehensive measures are implemented in Azerbaijan to effectively protect the rights and freedom of every citizen, including citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, irrespective of their nationality, religion, language, race, and other affiliation," she said.

Sabina Aliyeva declared that ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, established by national legislation and international documents, are at the center of attention.

