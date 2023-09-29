Azerbaijani SAARES, ACWA Power Sign Roadmap For Development Of Wind Energy Project (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. A roadmap
for the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and the 200 MW
onshore wind power project was signed between the State Agency on
Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) under the
Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the ACWA Power energy company,
Trend reports.
The document was signed by the director of SAARES Javid
Abdullayev, and the General Director of ACWA Power for Azerbaijan
and Türkiye Selin Guven.
within the III Azerbaijani-Türkish Energy Forum.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen
strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December
21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
