Azerbaijani SAARES, ACWA Power Sign Roadmap For Development Of Wind Energy Project (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. A roadmap for the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and the 200 MW onshore wind power project was signed between the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (SAARES) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the ACWA Power energy company, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the director of SAARES Javid Abdullayev, and the General Director of ACWA Power for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Selin Guven.

within the III Azerbaijani-Türkish Energy Forum.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.