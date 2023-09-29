Stefanchuk Discusses Peace Formula With Moldovan Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has discussed European integration and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula with Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Igor Grosu.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting, Stefanchuk underscored that Ukraine is actively moving towards completing the European Commission's recommendations and expects a final positive recommendation as soon as in October.

He noted Moldova's support for the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also expressed hope for the country's active participation in the implementation of certain points of the initiative.

Stefanchuk thanked Moldova for political and diplomatic support of Ukraine, humanitarian aid and shelter for Ukrainian citizens.

As reported, Ruslan Stefanchuk is in Ireland on a working visit, where he is participating in the Conference of Speakers of the EU Parliaments.

In his speech at the event, the Verkhovna Rada chairman called on the parliaments of the world to support Ukraine not only financially, but also with knowledge, experience and commitment to the principles of international law.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk , Facebook