Tractor Driver Explodes On Mine In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A tractor hit an enemy mine in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, and the driver was injured.

Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav District State Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"...While performing field work between the villages of Tryfonivka and Pyatykhatky, a tractor driver hit a Russian mine, as a result of which the man was injured," the statement reads.

According to the head of the District State Administration, the Beryslav,

Novooleksandrivka and Tyahynka territorial communities came under enemy fire over the past day.

In particular, the invaders launched airstrikes on the outskirts and settlements of Mykolaivka, Olhivka and Burgunka, destroying civilian houses and outbuildings. A man was injured in Burgunka.

Russian troops shelled Olhivka with multiple rocket launchers, damaging residential buildings in the village. The enemy dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav.