199 Anti-Tank Mines & 94 Antipersonnel Mines Found And Defused

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of the activities of units and subdivisions of the
Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijani Army, 199 anti-tank mines and
94 anti-personnel mines were detected and neutralized in the
liberated territories last week, Azernews reports,
citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
In addition, as a result of cooperation with other state
structures, up to 8 kilometers of new supply routes were laid in
order to ensure the safe movement of vehicles through the territory
with difficult terrain, including rocky terrain. Up to 300
kilometers of existing supply routes were improved and
rehabilitated in a short period of time.
Major efforts have been directed towards demining settlements,
crops, roads and infrastructure in the liberated territories.
Appropriate engineering activities in these territories are
continuing as planned.
