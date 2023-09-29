Farewell For Azerbaijani MP Being Held At Heydar Mosque

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last night MP Ganira Pashayeva died in the intensive care unit
of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was undergoing
treatment. A farewell ceremony for the MP is currently being held
at the Heydar Mosque, Azernews reports.
The MP has been placed in the intensive care unit of the Central
Clinical Hospital since September 23 due to serious health
problems.
All necessary measures were taken in connection with the
critical state of health of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed
with a hypotonic condition of unknown origin. Despite all the
efforts made by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital
and specialized doctors brought in from Turkiye, the deputy's life
could not be saved.
